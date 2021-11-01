Local Meat Processors Help Feed Those in Need Across the State of Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – With Deer hunting season underway, local meat processors are teaming up with hunters across the state to help feed those in the need. ‘Hunters for the Hungry’ is asking for help providing deer meat to local food banks.

Venison is the ultimate high-protein, low-fat, organic meat used to feed, on average, 57-thousand meals to families across the state each year. Through the ‘Hunters for the Hungry’ program, hunters donate deer to participating processing plants, they, in turn, prepare the meat for distribution to local food banks.

Johnny Daffin of Daffin’s Meat Processing in Columbus has been in the family business since he was 16-years old.

Daffin gives all the credit to the hunters and says it’s all about being a part of something bigger, “It wouldn’t be a program without the hunters. They need all the credit … I’m just kind of the middleman, so if it weren’t for the hunters and their generosity, there wouldn’t be this program.”

If you want to get involved, you can bring field-dressed deer to participating meat processors, listed below, between Oct. 17 and Jan. 10.

For the 2019-2020 hunting season, hunters, processors, and supporters provided 15,360 pounds of venison to Georgia food banks, feeding around 61,440 meals to Georgians in need.

‘Hunters for the Hungry’ partners with 12 different counties across the state. To find the nearest processor to you, find your county below.

BULLOCH:

Community Freezer Locker, 1719 Fordham Rd, Brooklet, 912-839-9009

Billy and Son’s Processing, 423 Johnson St, Portal, 912-531-5175

CANDLER:

Zerwig Processing, 35978 Hwy 23N, Metter, 912-682-7256

CARROLL:

Norths Deer Processing, 86 Victory Lane, Roopville, 770-301-1562

EFFINGTON:

Zoeller Deer Processing, 1123 Indigo Rd, Springfield, 912-665-0427

HANCOCK:

Garners Grinder, 18630 Hwy 16, Sparta, 706-444-9228

HART:

Bond’s Processing, 2741 Freeman Rd, Royston, 706-436-3335

LEE:

Hart’s Deer Processing, 1628 Philema Rd, Leesburg, 229-869-2295

MUSCOGEE:

Daffin’s Meat Processing, 914 Neil Dr, Columbus, 706-322-8848

NEWTON:

Steve Bishops Taxidermy & Deer Processing, 1814 Hwy 11 S, Covington, 770-787-0840

PEACH:

Georgia’s Best Processing, 1562 Aultman Rd, Fort Valley, 478-825-7664

PUTNAM:

The Meat Shed, 235 New Phoenix Rd, Eatonton, 478-258-0019

TERRELL:

Mossey Creek Outdoors, 2788 Americus Hwy, Dawson, 229-995-4109