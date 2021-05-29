Local non-profit raise work to end stigma and raise awareness around mental health

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – One local non-profit is working to silence the stigmas surrounding mental health. A youth mentoring organization called SupporTeen Youth hosted a mental health awareness event alongside “Unfurl LLC” at the Foundation Point Church in Phenix City.

The event was held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and featured speakers, panelists and resources and information surrounding mental health. The goal was not only to let youth and people within the community know they’re not alone when battling with mental health, but to end the negative stigma around needing help and not being okay.

Event organizers shared it was a way to spark a conversation about mental health and share important resources with the community.

“So we wanted to take time out to actually put our resources together with all the different areas as as far as like counselors and therapists and just get a compilation of information and just share it to our community.” said Candice Davis, Owner of Unfurl LLC.

Marcus Gibson, Executive Director of SupporTEEN Youth Organization explained in addition to resources it’s equally important to let youth in our community know they are not alone.

“We also wanted to make sure that our youth know and the people know that we are here for them and there are resources out here for them to fight this battle that they may have.” said Gibson.

Speakers at the event shared their own struggles and experiences with depression and anxiety. Food and drinks were also available at the event.

More information about the event and upcoming events can be found at supporteenyouth.org.