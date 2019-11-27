Local organization offers after school reading program for Columbus students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Community Center’s after school program is opening to allow more students in as local children struggle with reading in school.

The program is funded by the Crime Prevention Grant and aided by tutors from Columbus State University and other community partners.

“If you can’t read, it’s hard to do math and to do social studies and science. So our emphasis this year is on read,” said Davita Bynam, with the Columbus Community Center.

You can stop by 3952 Steam Mill Road or call at 706-685-0553 to get in touch with the Columbus Community Center. The program also picks up from local schools in the area, like Dimon Elementary, Dawson Elementary, St. Mary’s and Brewer Elementary schools.

As long as you sign up, the program will pick them up, help with their homework, and give them a nutritious snack.