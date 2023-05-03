COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Love and Kindness Community Resource center will host their third annual Pack the Purses Mother’s Day Banquet on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Renae Dickerson, the director of the Love and Kindness Community Resource Center, stopped by News 3 Midday to speak about the event.

Purses filled with beauty, health, or hygiene products will be distributed to those in need at the Damascus Way Home For Women & Children. Fun packs will be distributed to children. Food will also be available at the event.

For those looking to get involved, new or used purses can be donated at 1721 13th Ave. in Columbus. Donations of $25 are accepted through the Love and Kindness Community Resource website.