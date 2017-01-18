Local researcher breaks down dying from a ‘broken heart’

Phenix City is on the up and up. Mayor Eddie Lowe and council members will receive a $44.5 million budget to work with for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

That's an increase of $5,102,553 or about a 13 percent increase from the previous fiscal year. At the end of the year, the City projects to end the 2020 fiscal year with an $842,748 balance of revenues over expenditures.