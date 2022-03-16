COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One local senior is setting out in an annual trek to collect the Chattahoochee Valley’s shoes. Madison Champion has started her sixth annual shoe drive to donate to Soles4Souls, a non-profit looking to turn unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunities.

Currently, Champion has collected nearly 900 pairs of shoes, this is just the beginning of her journey to 10,000 pairs. Last year, Champion shares she collected a grand total of 6,051 pairs of shoes.

Champion says the annual shoe drive is a family tradition, one that started with her sister. She says she followed in the footsteps of her sister in organizing shoe drives after her sister graduated from high school.

Champion shares the community aspect of the shoe drive made her want to pick up where her sister left off.

“I saw the way it was helping around the community, like everyone was coming together, and it was really nice seeing that because I helped her with doing it. And so, I just I liked the way everyone was coming together. And although I don’t see the impact that it’s making for other people, I know it’s happening,” Champion shares.

Champion is asking for everyone’s ‘unwanted, unused, used, and abused shoes,’ and tells those not to worry about the state of their shoes. Pairs of shoes that are more worn than others will be recycled into a new sole for a new pair of shoes.

“They get melted down into new shoes and then they are just sent around the U.S. and to people in need, or they go outside the country,” Champion shares.

Shoes that may be too old, or too worn are refurbished into a new pair by melting down the soles of the donated shoes to create new pairs. Those who do not have any pairs of shoes to donate can also make monetary donations where a little goes a long way as $1 in donations equates to a pair of shoes.

This is Champion’s last year for hosting the shoe drive, and she is looking for someone else to follow in her footsteps.

“It’s a lot of work, but I am looking to pass the torch down to someone and hopefully I can just show them all the work that we’ve done and walk them through all the steps… And if there is anyone that is willing to put in as much effort as me and my sister did, I would love to let someone else take over this after I graduate this year,” she says.

Although it may be a lot of work, she says seeing the community come together for the cause is worth it.

“I personally like how everyone comes together, that is my main thing. I’ve met so many new people from doing this, and I’ve made new connections and relationships with people. That’s my main motivation with it,” she shares.

Champion also wants to thank everyone who has donated, whether that be this year or in years past.

“I just want everyone to know how much I appreciate their support with this. It really does mean a lot, and I know it did to my sister, too.”

Drop-off locations are scattered throughout the Chattahoochee Valley in both east Alabama and west Georgia.

Fortson, Ga.

219 Food and Spirits – 5167 GA Hwy 219, Fortson

Cataula, Ga.

Alan’s Armory – 4185 US – 27, Cataula (24/7 drop off location, leave at door)

Charles L. Mcgaha VFW Post – 7379 US – 27, Cataula

Columbus, Ga.

Best Pawn Shop – 4315 Holly Avenue, Columbus

Britt David Baptist Church – 2801 W Britt David Road, Columbus

National Audio Visual Services – 2300 Whittlesey Road, Suite J, Columbus (24/7 drop off location, leave on porch)

Salon Bleu – 2979 North Lake Parkway, Columbus

Trevioli Italian Kitchen – 7466 Blackmon Road, Suite D, Columbus

Waverly Hall, Ga.

Flipping Books & Stuff Bookstore/Café – 9074 GA 85, Waverly Hall

Foundation Training Facility – 8920 GA Hwy 85, Waverly Hall

Hamilton, Ga.

FOCUS Ministries – 232 Hamilton Square Street, Hamilton (24/7 drop off location, leave in donation box)

Georgia Farm Bureau – 11788 US – 27, Hamilton

Harris County Chamber of Commerce – 159 S College Street, Hamilton (24/7 drop off located on back porch)

Harris County Humane Society – 3938 Barnes Mill Road, Hamilton

Tiger Lillies Floral – 118 North College Street, Hamilton

Pine Mountain, Ga.

Hopewell United Methodist Church – 4400 Hopewell Church Road, Pine Mountain (24/7 drop off located on front porch)

Fort Benning, Ga.

Indianhead Child Development Center – 6350 Indianhead Road, Building #2389, Fort Benning

McBride Elementary School – 700 Custer Road, Bldg #11310, Fort Benning

Shiloh, Ga.

Shiloh City Hall – 1165 Main Street, Shiloh

Phenix City, Ala.

Russell County Sheriff’s Office – 305 Prentiss Dr, Phenix City

