Local store donates winter coats to kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A group of elementary school kids arrived home from school with a new winter coat Monday night.

Owners of clothes connection in Columbus stopped by Rigdon Road Elementary Monday to donate winter coats to 60 students. William Rockemore, one of the stores owners, says it’s exciting to see the kid’s reaction to receiving something as simple as a new coat as the temperatures start to drop.

“They are very grateful to receive this jackets and that makes it all worth while right there. when you see a smile on those kids face and knowing that they will have something to keep warm with you know during there commute back and forth to school,” says William Rockemore.

Rockemore says he hopes to continue the winter coat donation event for years to come.