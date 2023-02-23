COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — National Honor Society students from Northside High School partnered with a local veterans organization, lending assistance to a local woman whose husband was a hero.

House of Heroes is a nonprofit organization that serves military and public safety veterans and their spouses who are disabled, living on a fixed income, or facing other physical/financial challenges.

​Around 90 students from the NHS program traded in their cell phones for hammers, rakes and a Saturday of giving back to Melvyn Ann Williams, widow of late Army veteran, Private First Class JD Williams.

Volunteers perform minor repairs and make improvements to the homes of veterans and their spouses at no cost to the veteran. Home repairs include, but are not limited to, cleaning, painting, installation of access ramps and yard maintenance and improvement.

Williams, now 87, has struggled with the home improvement projects that have piled up around the home since her husband’s passing. She held back tears as she saw the amount of students that came to her rescue.

“I just can’t explain how I feel because I didn’t know how I was gonna get my house fixed,” said Williams. “I’m so appreciative for all the volunteers taking their time and their love to come out and help me.”

The team of volunteers did yard work, sanded down the exterior of Williams’ home and worked on rebuilding a portion of the exterior that had water damage.

“It was just indescribable,” said Williams. “I tried to hold back my tears, but I couldn’t hardly hold them back. I just can’t. I was so honored to have something like that to put in his memory.”

A flag ceremony was held in Private First Class Williams’ honor. He joined the Army in 1953 serving 2 years and then joined the Army Reserves for 8 years. Williams was presented with a flag that was flown over Washington D.C. and had her husband’s name engraved on the display case.

Not only was Williams touched by the helping hand. But it left an impact on the students as well.

“Seeing how it can directly impact somebody, you know, hearing the story behind why we’re standing down the house, you know, why we’re tearing down the wall and rebuilding it,” said student, Huda Sayedzada. “I just like the story behind it and just helping them.”

House of Heroes of the Chattahoochee Valley has honored more than 1,400 veteran families with more than 30,000 volunteers giving over 206,000 hours.



