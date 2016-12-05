Local teacher recounts humbling honor at receiving national award

Double Churches Elementary School fifth grade teacher Eric Crouch joins News 3 Midday’s Community watch to tell what is was like to win the Milken Educator Award. Crouch is the first teacher in Georgia to win the national honor since 2012.

He says he felt humbled and surprised to win.

“I actually didn’t know I was nominated,” Crouch says.

He says he believes he was nominated and won based on core values he learned from his parents: