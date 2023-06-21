COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The question of practicing yoga in southern states has been a topic of discussion in the region for decades. In 2021, Alabama rescinded a ban on yoga in the state’s public schools which had been in place since 1993. On International Yoga Day, which happens annually on the Summer Solstice, Columbus yoga instructors spoke about how they attempt to make the yoga accessible to everyone.

“The biggest misconception about yoga, I think, is that it’s something other than what it is and ultimately what yoga is, is the union of the mind, body and spirit via the vehicle of breath,” said Alee Link, the owner and founder of River Flow Yoga located at City Mills Hotel.

The instructor explained she began doing yoga at age 12 after being a dancer and further explained her stance. She boiled yoga down to connecting with what she called the “truth of one’s heart” and said, “If we have kind of a challenge around religion or spirituality or whatever it may be, my words of wisdom to that person will be ‘Well, we all have a heart, don’t we?’”

Link explained she tries to make her studio a space which gives students a feel for the essence of yoga as soon as they walk in. She called herself a “curator of energy.”

Christopher Wilkes, the owner of Art of Yoga on Armour Road, explained he originally got into the practice during college as a way to ease his back pain and “find lasting happiness” following a breakup. Wilkes told WRBL it is sometimes challenging to have to demystify the practices and preach its benefits without scaring off potential students who might think yoga is too taboo.

The teacher wore mala beads and a variety of inscribed rings and bracelets as he stood in the hot yoga room of his studio. He said, “A lot of people would think that it’s a religious thing or it has some sort of religious connotation, but yoga is really just a science of understanding that everything is all interconnected.”

Alee Link has owned River Flow Yoga in Columbus for nearly 10 years. (Olivia Yepez)

Christopher Wilkes said this was the first Yoga Day in his studio post-pandemic. (Olivia Yepez)

Wilkes said his jewelry helps him connect to his energy. (Olivia Yepez)

A statuette of Hindu god Shiva atop a pile of yoga-related books at River Flow. (Olivia Yepez)

According to WebMD, mala beads are generally used for yoga and meditation purposes and are associated with Hinduism and Buddhism. The site states these types of necklaces can be used to help someone stay focused and on track while meditating.

Both of the teachers said they thought yoga helped students feel good and increase their sense of self. Wilkes noted International Yoga Day was originally created by the United Nations.

The United Nations website states, “Recognizing its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.” It adds the goal of the observance is to increase knowledge of the benefits of practicing yoga, including reducing inactivity.

Link said, “I think so many of us go about our day and we have no idea that we’re not actually feeling our absolute best and that’s what yoga does.”

At Art of Yoga, Wilkes emphasized yoga is for any person who is interested, although not all classes may be suited to all students. His business offers a chair yoga, hot yoga and yoga meditation. River Flow Yoga’s offerings include both group- and private classes, which range from restorative to sweaty sessions. Link’s business also offers massages and has a sauna.