Locals organizations change the narrative for at risk youth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The M.O.V.E. and The Fountain City Village partnered on May 16, 2021 to bring the community together and change the narrative for at risk youth. The event was held to promote unity in the community and open conversations against violence in the community especially amongst the youth.

“Our mission right here at The M.O.V.E., we’re trying to change the narrative of life, of violence and crime to let them know there are resources out here. There are things they can do besides running into gangs and drugs,” said Desi Morgan, CEO of The M.O.V.E.

Morgan is currently mentoring an average of 60 kids, ages averaging 12 to 21. Along with his organization and the help of other organizations like The Fountain City Village, he provides services like educational support and support in a home if needed.

The Fountain City Village is an organization that partners with other organizations to provide support in community events. They believe working together with other organizations is more effective than working independently.

“I look at myself as if I was one of them. What would I want if I was in this situation? What would I want someone to provide for me? So in that mindset I’m doing what I would want an older brother to do for me, what I would want older sisters to do for me,” Andrew Smith III, Member of The Fountain City Village.

The Fountain City Village provides support by providing services like food and activities in the events.

The event featured bounce houses, face painting and food all free of charge in an effort to bring the community together. Attendees enjoyed basketball games, performances by the Dynasty Divas and pop- up shops to purchase from.

“We give t-shirts and we got hamburgers and hotdogs. We got powerful people that they can reach out to, that they just need to talk to. So our goal is just like I said, to change the narrative of thinking about young people,” said Morgan.