Locals run for breast cancer remission

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Runners gathered in Downtown Columbus on May 22, 2021 for the Run for Remission 10K. The event was organized by Casey Ford who put together the run for a friend who is battling the late stages of breast cancer.

“Its been really positive and we’ve been really thankful for the support from the community. We’ve had a good turnout and this is the first time we’ve done anything like this so I am happy with the turnout,” said Ford.

Over 100 people signed up for the event and all the money raised from the event went to Ford’s friend who recently underwent surgery. The proceeds will help pay for her medical bills.

Ford spent about 6 months planning the run and received help from volunteers and sponsors like Kenneth S. Nugget P.C., South Atlanta Spine and Oasis Financial. She hopes to make the run an annual event that can help raise funds for different causes.

Manuel Duran, a participant of the event and an avid runner, hopes the run inspires those battling cancer to continue fighting.

“I’m happy and lucky to be healthy. I want to be healthy so I am doing this to inspire my family but also hopefully I can inspire these people because it is a difficult battle,” said Duran.