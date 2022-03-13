COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Chattahoochee Valley has lost a familiar face in broadcasting. Long time Columbus news anchor and TV commentator Al Fleming has passed away.

Fleming died at Columbus Hospice after a sudden illness.

Fleming worked at WRBL several times during his career, including back in the early 80’s when the station launched two evening newscasts on either side of the CBS Evening News.

Fleming moved to Columbus from Fargo, North Dakota in the 1960’s and made Columbus his home the rest of his life.

He’s one of the few TV news anchors in this market to work at all three original Columbus television stations.

Many remember Fleming for his commentaries for which he won multiple Emmy awards.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced; Al Fleming was 91 years old.