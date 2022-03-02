COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus nurse practitioner, Sheila Parker Strickland has passed away after a battle with cancer. According to her family, Strickland passed away on Feb. 28, 2022. The family says for the past two years Strickland battled an extremely rare cancer.

For more than ten years, Strickland served as an orthopedic nurse at St. Francis Hospital, before becoming an adult gerontology nurse practitioner.

Strickland provided compassionate, holistic, patient-oriented care to all her patients at Chattahoochee Valley Family Medicine in Columbus, Georgia and Medical Center Barbour Family Clinic in Louisville, Alabama under the direct supervision of Dr. Tania Edwards.

According to her family, Strickland firmly believed everyone should have access to quality healthcare, regardless of income or background.

Strickland also worked to better the Chattahoochee Valley community by helping to organize community food drives, vaccination drives, and free health screenings.

Surviving Strickland are her husband “Skip” Strickland, and children, Kyndall and Raymond Strickland.

Sheila Strickland Homegoing Information:

March 4, 2022

3pm – 4pm: Family Viewing

4pm – 6pm: Public Viewing

Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill, 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus

March 5, 2022

Prospect AME Church Fortson, Ga.

1:00pm: Homegoing Services

In order to honor Strickland, everyone is being asked to wear her favorite color, purple.