Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular shines once again, using light show to make a difference

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Following a one year hiatus, Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular is lighting up Columbus once again. The family has been preparing their lighting display since August and are using their lights to spread holiday magic in more ways than one.

The 450,000-light show features Santa waving through the window, a ski lift for stuffed animals and the newest addition: a ferris wheel.

Jerry Ludy is the mind behind it all; he says after a much needed break during the 2020 season, it’s good to be back.

It’s great to be back. It’s good to feel the love from people coming around. They need something, we all need something different for a change. And getting back to what we enjoy the most and Christmas, seeing the joy and the smiles of the kids coming around and telling their moms and dads mom dad “looky here.” I know the memory it creates for me and I want to create those memories for all the children. Jerry Ludy, Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular

This extravagant light show started for Jerry Ludy as a childhood hobby.

Started when I was a child about 8 to 10 years old. Mom gave me a set of lights. Probably weren’t more than about 20 lights on the set and then it just started from there. I just fell in love with lights and I’ve been escalating ever since. Jerry Ludy, Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular

Now he has children and grandchildren of his own — who are able to enjoy his passion with him.

Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular is a free show, but the Ludys are are hoping to use their lights to make a difference. They’re accepting donations to Make-A-Wish Georgia at each of their shows, where 100% of the donations will be going to the local chapter.

Over the past 12-13 years we’ve collected over 170-thousand dollars for Make-A-Wish. Two years ago before the hiatus, we gave over 35-thousand dollars for just that one year. We have increased every year. We’re hoping to pass that up this year. Jerry Ludy, Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular

As Jerry Ludy says, “It’s not about the lights, it’s about the memories the lights create in every child.”

The show will continue from now through New Year’s Eve. They’ll be lighting up the night Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 6-9:30 p.m.