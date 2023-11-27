COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus resident who has dedicated 25 years to bringing the community holiday cheer is hanging up his boots, or in this case, Christmas lights.

What many around the Fountain City consider an iconic Christmas tradition, is coming to an end. The owner of Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular, Jerry Ludy, describes this year as bitter-sweet, saying the decision to retire didn’t come lightly.

This will be my last year. I know people say, ‘You said that last year,’ Well, I wanted to go out with a bang. Jerry Ludy, Founder and Owner of The Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular

For the past 25 years, a Columbus family has welcomed the community to their home, to view their grand Christmas light display.

The Ludy’s started the tradition nearly 30 years ago in 1995 with just 1,000 lights. Now decades later, they’ve reached displays with over half a million lights across 5 houses. Multiple factors including working a full-time job, health and safety concerns played a role in Ludy’s decision to make this year the last.

That’s another reason, because it is time consuming. It takes a big toll on you and your health. Also, when you’re working that much all the time and the stress level that comes with it. Jerry Ludy, Founder and Owner of The Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular

Ludy thanks his son Keith for being the driving force behind the annual display. He says none of it would be possible without his help.

Since he was tall enough to hold a string of lights. He’s been with me side by side. Jerry Ludy, Founder and Owner of The Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular

Looking back on the years of extravagant displays, Ludy says the reaction from the public makes the “labor of love” worth it.

When you see families that come back and you see the kids you once knew and watch them grow and then you see them come back with their kids, makes you feel old, but it’s rewarding. It meant enough for them to come back and bring their children to start creating that memory that was created with their parents. Jerry Ludy, Founder and Owner of The Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular

The inspiration behind the display started as a child when Ludy’s mother gave him a string of Christmas lights. What started out as a love for 10 bulbs has grown to a “spectacular display” with a significant message to the public.

You’ve got to encourage your children and you’ve got to give them something to reach for. And that’s what Mom did for me. Jerry Ludy, Founder and Owner of The Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular

The display is free to watch but every year Ludy includes a donation box where people can support a local charity. In past years, the Ludy’s have raised over $200,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This year, the family is fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The display is open through New Years from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 5784 Ironstone Drive in Columbus. For more information on how to donate to the cause, visit the Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular here.