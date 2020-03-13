Mayor Henderson gives Consulate General of Ireland the key to the city

Mayor Skip Henderson welcomed the Consulate General of Ireland, Shane Stephens to the National Infantry Museum on Wednesday afternoon.

Stephens was in town to help plan a celebration of the history of the Irish military in Fort Benning.

Before his trip to Columbus, Stephens was in Rome, Georgia to commemorate the opening of a $130 million dollar Irish food testing facility, made by the Kerry Group, which is known as a leader in the global food industry.

“Kerry Group has been an excellent employer in Floyd County for some time, providing high-quality jobs to hardworking Georgians in the region,” said Kemp. “As the No. 1 State for Business seven years running, our existing industries are integral to our economic success. I am thrilled that a global industry leader like Kerry Group is doubling down on its investment in Georgia and further strengthening our state’s relationship with Ireland.”

The new facility in Rome is expected to create more than 400 jobs, according to Kemp’s office.

Paul Kehoe, who was with the Irish delegation, was excited about celebrating Fort Benning’s rich history.

“I’m looking forward to have people in Fort Benning, with the military museum here that they will work with the consulate general here in Atlanta making sure the commemoration happens. I think it’s very important that we do commemorate them because we have very close ties and relations between the Americans and the Irish,” said Kehoe.

After the event, Mayor Henderson presented Stephens with the key to the city.