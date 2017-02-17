Mayor: Overall crime at lowest rate in more than 10 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. — “This is the era of big, bold, audacious ideas” is the message Mayor Teresa Tomlinson closed her State of the City address with Friday.

The mayor discussed the city’s accomplishments in 2016 and plans for 2017. The mayor is very positive about the way Columbus is moving forward.

One of the main highlights of her address is crime rate. She says the city has made huge strides in crime. Crime rates in Columbus was at its highest rate in 2008 and 2009, according to Tomlinson. She says the crime rate is not low enough, but there has been a 33% decrease in overall crime since 2009. Since 2011, Mayor Tomlinson says the city has reduced crime by an average of 2500 crimes a year.

“When we talk about our concern for crime, that’s legitimate. We can say that yes we do have instances of horrific crime. Yes, we do have crime in Columbus, but my goodness we have much less crime than we use to just back in 2008, 2009,” says Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

Mayor Tomlinson says the overall crime rate is at its lowest rate in more than ten years. 2016 property crimes are down 34% from their height in 2009.

Some other things Mayor Tomlinson talked about Friday were the METRA system adding more hours and routes. She also talked about working with newly elected officials to dismiss the lawsuits against the city. She says that is something she would like to forget, but says it’s important to remember things the community successfully fought together.