COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 18th annual Mayor’s Masked Ball will be held in Columbus on Saturday, March 25th, 2023.

Patricia Eldridge, the Columbus Campaign Coordinator for UNCF, stopped by News 3 Midday to share more information on the event.

The event is held in support of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), an organization who uplifts minority students in education and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country.

Columbus Mayor B.H. Skip Henderson and Mrs. Karon Henderson will host the ball, with former state representative Calvin Smyre serving as campaign chair emeritus.

“Our Columbus Mayor’s Masked Ball honors local champions whose investments have helped to change the trajectory of today’s youth,” Justine Boyd, the assistant vice president of UNCF, said in a statement.

Tickets are available for purchase online here.