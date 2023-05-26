COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) — Registration for school bus transportation for 2023-24 is now open, announces Muscogee County School District.

MCSD says student information must be up to date in Infinite Campus and at the school registrar’s office before submitting a transportation request.

The deadline is July 15 to secure a bus seat for the first day of school as per MCSD. This includes all students regardless of a previous year riding the school bus. Siblings will not be automatically routed.

Students or their parents can register on the MCSD website.