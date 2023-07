MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Georgia Department of Health (DPH) and the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to bring Columbus locals a Car Installation Demonstration.

No sign-up is required to participate, and the demonstration is scheduled for Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1001 5th Ave. in Columbus, Georgia.

For more information, contact Tyleesha Hall at tyleesha.hall@dph.ga.gov or by calling 404-314-6111.