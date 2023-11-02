MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said that they are set to host a Civilian Firearms course and is inviting Columbus locals to participate.

The course is scheduled to be held on Nov. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at the second floor of the Georgia Department of Human Services building located at 2100 Comer Avenue.

MCSO says all participants must be at least 18 years or older, complete a background check and bring their own firearm. MCSO will also provide breakfast to attendees.

For more information about the upcoming firearms course or to signup email Captain Anthony Humphries at MCSOtraining@columbusga.org