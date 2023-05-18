MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced that it would hold a seminar educating locals on ways to avoid becoming a victim of crime.

The event is scheduled to be held at the MCSO Training Division, 2nd floor, located at 2100 Comer Avenue, from 5 to 9 p.m.

According to MCSO, the seminar is free to the public, but participants must be 12 years of age or older to attend.

Space for the seminar is limited to 25 seats. For those interested in participating in the seminar, contact Captain Anthony Humphries at MCSOTraining@columbusga.org or by calling 706-225-3357 before May 22.