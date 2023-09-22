MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning locals to be careful when traveling through certain areas along the Columbus Riverwalk due to increased sightings of alligators in the area.

MCSO says divers with the sheriff’s office along with the Fort Moore Dive Team have recently noticed 30 alligators near the 280 bridge behind the Civic Center.

MCSO is asking for locals to “use extreme caution when boating, fishing, swimming/wading, or climbing on the rocks/banks” downstream where the water is mostly calmer. MCSO is also urging locals to keep children away from the areas.