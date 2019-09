COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Meet Cora! She’s our adorable Pet of the Week from Paws Humane in Columbus.

Cora is a special puppy with eight siblings. In fact, her litter is a story of survival. She and her the other pups came to Paws after their mother was hit and killed by a car.

For more information on Cora and Paws Humane, you can visit the shelter’s website!