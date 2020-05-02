Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. hold free mask giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta held a free mask giveaway this morning at the Delta House on Forrest Road.

“Today we have over 1000 masks to give away but we’ve also given away 200 to Piedmont Columbus Regional as well as doctors offices, nurses, the clinics, and other health care workers,” Sabra Strickland said, a member of the Columbus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.

The event was supposed to start at 11 o’clock but cars were lined up so early that members had to start the drive around 9 o’clock. Drivers pulled through the parking lot, rolled their windows down and they received two adult masks and two kids masks.

The members notified the drivers that the masks didn’t fully protect them from the virus but it would protect against other elements.

“Of course, its a very good feeling but this is what we do, we do community service this is just another part of performing community service,” Strickland said.

After a social media push for donations, members of the community donated masks as well as members of the chapter.

The organization asks that you wash your mask before using it.