Memorial Day Weekend bumps business into high gear for Columbus business

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Memorial Day Weekend is in full swing and with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions one business is seeing an increase in sales bigger than ever before.

Whitewater Express is an outdoor adventure business right on the Chattahoochee Valley River. A business offering things like outdoor water rentals, whitewater rapids trips and ziplining tours, which means Memorial Day Weekend is usually their kickoff to summer.

However, this year Operations Manager Luis Tabares said business is booming making it their most successful “kick off to summer” yet.

“Probably the biggest kick off to summer we’ve ever had following such a weird time last year to having all the restrictions lifted and everything like that,” said Tabares. “It’s been plowing through. Most of our trips are in the triple digits which means you know 100 plus people on the river at one time and we could not be more happy about it.”

The increase in people has been so great Tabares said they’re actually looking to hire more people to work at the outdoor adventure business and expand their team.

If you want to make reservations for any of the activities Whitewater Express offers you can make them online or over the phone.