Mend the Heart tornado benefit for tornado relief launches tonight

The East Alabama Medical Center is hosting a fundraiser for tornado relief efforts benefiting those affected by the March 3 tornadoes in Beauregard and Smiths Station, Ala.

Hosted at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University, guests at the event will be able to give back to the community while enjoying an evening out, going from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The event will have 75 artists participating through donations of works of art, and food provided by Acre, Amsterdam, Arrecia, Hamilton’s, Lucy’s, The Depot, The Hound, and Terra Cotta Catering.

Music will be provided by Muse and there will be an open bar.

“We have a few amazing items for our live auction including dinner with the coaches, Coach Bruce Pearl, Coach Butch Thompson and Coach Gus Malzahn for four couples at Acre. We also have several beach trips and an amazing opportunity to go dove hunting in Argentina,” said Laura Eason, East Alabama Medical Center Chaplain and MEND Chairperson. “100-percent of proceeds we make during this auction will go to help rebuild and repair efforts in Lee County in both Beauregard and Smiths Station. It’s just amazing to see the outpouring of love, support and generosity from our community especially for those families who lost loved ones. For those 23 people who perished we always remember them and everything we do is for them and to honor their memory.”