Mercer University names Associate Dean for School of Medicine’s Columbus campus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Mercer University has named the associate dean for the Mercer University School of Medicine’s Columbus Campus.

Jean R. Sumner, M.D., the dean of the School of Medicine named Maurice M. Solis, M.D., a professor of surgery, as senior associate dean for the Columbus campus, effective Nov. 1.

Dr. Solis has a long relationship with Mercer University School of Medicine, starting when he was an instructor of surgery in 1988. He has served in multiple faculty positions at the School of Medicine, including assistant professor of surgery, associate professor of surgery and clinical professor of vascular surgery.

In 2001, Dr. Solis was also the associate professor of surgery at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, according to Mercer University officials.

“We are honored to have Dr. Maurice Solis join Mercer University School of Medicine as senior associate dean of the Columbus campus,” said Dr. Sumner. “Dr. Solis has impeccable credentials. He is highly regarded by colleagues, patients and others who know him for his surgical skills, leadership and excellence in teamwork. He joins our incredibly talented basic science and clinical faculty on this campus.”

Dr. Solis has a background in medicine and education involving multiple institutions and degrees, beginning with his time as a University of Florida graduate, where he earned a Bachelor of Science with honors in chemistry.

After graduating from the Univeristy of Florida, Dr. Solis earned his medical degree at Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University before completing his general surgery residency at the Medical Center of Georgia in Macon, now called Navicent Health, where he was chief resident.

Dr. Solis completed his peripheral vascular surgery fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and fellowship training in endovascular surgery at Southern Illinois University.

Dr. Solis most recently served as the chief of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, and is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery in both vascular and general surgery.

Before his time as chief at the South Georgia Medical Center, he served as the medical director of peripheral vascular services at the Medical Center of Central Georgia and director of peripheral vascular services at Macon CardioVascular Institute, now called the Vascular Institute at Navicent Health.