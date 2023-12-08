COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of Columbus announced that METRA is set to host two public meetings this month to provide updates about METRA’s ongoing Dial-A-Ride Expansion Study to Columbus locals.

The meetings are scheduled for Dec. 11 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and on Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to CCG, the update will encompass recommendations from consultants that were previously presented to city council on Dec. 5. During the virtual meeting, participants will have opportunities to ask questions and give comments.

For those who prefer to attend the meetings in-person, METRA will host group viewings for both meetings. The group viewings are scheduled to be held at the City Services Center located at 3111 Citizens Way.

CCG notes that the consultants will only attend the meetings virtually. To sign-up for the virtual meeting visit METRA’s website.