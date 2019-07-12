Mildred L. Terry hosts “Wild about Music” event

A local library hosted a fun day for kids to stop in and be part of a new “wild” rock band.

Mildred L. Terry Library’s “Wild about Music Museum” event created a space for kids to learn different ways to create music. The library supplied reusable household items that you might find in your kitchen like pots and other cooking utensils.

Elissa Moore just moved to Fort Benning. She says this is her second time attending an event at the library.

She also says these events are helping her and her children adjust to living in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“It was fun. What I like about the events here is that they’re semi-structured, but they leave a lot of room for kids to play and be creative. This was what I expected the kids could have fun do what they like and the adults are here to support,” Moore said.

This event was part of the the library’s summer reading program.