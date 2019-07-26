Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant at the center of Historic District parking debate

When Minnie Hanneman opened Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant in 1987, the Columbus Historic District was a far different place than it is today.

People wouldn’t recognize the corner of First Avenue and Eighth Street.

“On the corner out here, there were two or three telephone booths,” the 85-year-old small business owner said earlier this week. “The telephones rang all day long and if you answered it, everybody was looking for prostitutes or drugs.”

Minnie’s in 1987

Minnie’s Today

How the times have changed.

Because of the success of the venture, 32 years later people are now looking for something else at the corner of Eighth Street and First Avenue — parking.

And the city has stepped in because 16 spaces Minnie’s use are on public right of way in front and to the side of the building.

“The city has to figure out how to let people – or not – use that right of way,” Councilor John House. “That is what the city staff is trying to do.”

All of the councilors received an email from a citizen expressing concern about the Minnie’s customers parking on the right of way, despite the fact it has been going on for more than a half of a century and dates back to previous businesses on the site.

House forwarded the email to the city manager’s office, asking about the parking practice. It sparked a reaction.

On July 11 Minnie’s – which is still owned by Minnie though she is in the process of selling it her granddaughter Melinda Newton – received a letter from the city. It stated in part: “We plan to make improvements to the area and will no longer allow them to be used for parking.”

“Quite surprised,” Newton said of receiving the letter. “We have had parking issues in the past. In fact, the entire Uptown community has had parking issues. That’s one of things about Uptown and the Historic District. I didn’t understand how just Minnie’s uses this parking. The Air B&B behind us, the Cat’s Meow and the Urban League all use this parking.”

“For over thirty years, Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant has been staple of Uptown Columbus and the Historic District. It has always been a family-owned and female owned business, and we think most people here would agree that Minnie’s has had a positive economic impact on the community. It surprised us to receive notice from the city that the parking spaces on 8th Street and 1st Avenue would no longer be available for parking. The parking spaces have been there since before Minnie’s was founded, and Minnie’s has never claimed ownership or exclusive use of the spaces. It would affect our business to have the spaces taken away, but it would also affect the neighboring businesses in the Historic District. We did share the notice with our attorney, and we have had a preliminary conversation with the city. The conversation was constructive, and we are hopeful that we can resolve the issue amicably. No matter what, Minnie’s looks forward to serving hungry customers in Columbus for generations to come.” Minnie’s Uptown statement on controversy

City Manager Isaiah Hugley walked back the letter earlier this week. Saying the city was still evaluating the situation, Hugley was clear no decision has been made.

An attorney representing Minnie’s met with city attorneys a week ago. One of the issues appears to be possible selective enforcement.

Little Joe’s package store two blocks over has an identical parking arrangement. It appears Minnie’s was the only business notified of the issue.

House is clear that this is not an effort to shut down Minnie’s.

“Nobody wants to hurt Minnie’s,” he said. “They have been there forever. I don’t want to hurt Minnie’s, but we do need to sort out parking. Parking is always hard in the Historic District because there’s not a lot of space.”

All Minnie knows is the place has changed over the years. Asked if she had a part in that, she was quick to respond:

“I know I did.”