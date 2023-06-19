COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The recently-crowned Miss Georgia Teen 2023 paid a visit to the WRBL studio to talk live about her plans, her background and more.

17-year-old Charlie Key is from LaGrange, Georgia, but she holds the title of Miss Cobb County Teen. Now, Key can also call herself Miss Georgia Teen 2023.

During Key’s visit to the studio, she spoke on how it felt to be crowned so close to her hometown.

“It’s so special because I really do believe in the value of community and giving back to your community,” said Key. “So, getting to represent not only Cobb County but my hometown of LaGrange, Georgia, on the Georgia stage is so special.”

Community isn’t the only value Key holds — for her community service initiative, she’s putting an emphasis on maternal as well as infant health.

The March of Dimes focuses on improving the health of moms and babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth, access to prenatal care, maternal complications, and both infant and maternal mortality.

To Key, it’s a way to bring awareness to an overlooked yet concerning statistic.

“So my community service imitative is the march of dimes, which fights for the health of all moms and babies in the midst of maternal and infant health crisis in America,” Key told WRBL. “We actually have the highest infant mortality rate in the world, which is a statistic that not a lot of people realize.”

You can watch WRBL’s full interview with Key above.