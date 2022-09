Meet this week’s Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week, Gordo!

A three-year-old mixed breed, Gordo is energetic but also a loveable guy. Thanks to his current foster home, he is dog and kid friendly. Gordo would be great for a variety of homes and would benefit from more leash training.

Gordo is available for adoption at Paws Humane Columbus. Visit their website for more details.