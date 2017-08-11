Month long investigation by MCSO leads to two arrests

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Two men are behind bars Friday after a month-long investigation.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says Dallas Kennedy and Preston Kennedy were arrested without incident at a home in the 4200 block of Greenridge Drive Friday afternoon after they received a tip from a citizen the two individuals were home.

Dallas Kennedy had outstanding warrants for felony violation of probation and a misdemeanor theft by taking. Preston Kennedy had an outstanding warrant for felony violation of probation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss