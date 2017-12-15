Mother, school board member raise bus shortage concern

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus mother says she was horrified when her two sons called her a 6 p.m. Wednesday night still waiting for a school bus that never came to pick them up from Kendrick High School.

The woman we spoke with says her boys and around 10 other kids were still waiting out on the curb even after the school’s light went out and the staff went home. The school district has had trouble getting students to and from classes amid a bus driver shortage. Now one school board member says money that could go to fixing the problem may be headed instead for the superintendent’s pocket.

School board member Frank Myers says unfortunately, what happened Wednesday afternoon was nothing new.

“This is just one of the many horror stories that we have gotten over the last several weeks about the state of the transportation system at the Muscogee County School District. It’s out of control, it’s broken and it needs to be fixed,” says Frank Myers.

Myers tells us he was contacted by a frustrated mom whose children were among around 10 kids who waited for hours at school after their bus never came. That woman spoke with News 3 with her identity protected.

“I didn’t even receive a phone call and I mean they call you for every little thing,” says a concerned mother.

This mother says it’s not the first time the school buses have been sluggish to get students to their destinations, amid an ongoing bus driver shortage. But every time, brings with it new fears.

Reporter: “Do you ever worry something might happen to them while they’re outside waiting?”

“I mean of course. Even walking home. I mean at this time, it’s already bout to get dark, so it’s like 6:30 last night. It’s dark,” says the concerned mother.

Wednesday afternoon, she says her kids went to the Kendrick High School office to ask when the bus would be coming. They were told, wait 15 more minutes, 20 more minutes, 30 more minutes, until finally they went back to the office, and no one was there.

“I was mad about it, I don’t think that they should’a left without making sure, because she clearly said this morning, ‘We thought they caught the bus.’ You couldn’t have thought they caught the bus, you just left and went home,” says a concerned mother.

Myers says the transpiration topic doesn’t come up in school board meetings nearly as much as it should.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that we’re looking at a $55,000 plus windfall for the superintendent’s retirement account, extra and above what he’s already going to get from the state if he, I think he has to work 10 years, when that $50,000 dollars ought to be spent on hiring and retaining competent school bus drivers,” says Myers.

He says he’s going to speak his mind on the transportation issue, even though it’s not on Monday afternoon’s school board meeting agenda.

“You don’t give someone a raise and some humongous bonus… that’s not time for raises, that’s time for a good talking to,” says Myers.

The mother we spoke with says she’s called everyone from the school district transportation director on down trying to get answers, but she didn’t get one. We put in a request to the school district as well. They said they would need to check on a few facts before they could issue us a statement. So far we have yet to receive it.