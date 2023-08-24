COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A free event with an impactful inception is coming to the Naval Civil War Museum on Labor Day Weekend!

The event is scheduled to be held on Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and admission is free. The event will include multiple food vendors, and allow for attendees to view multiple cars and participants to show their cars off and share information about different vehicles.

The event will also feature the playing of the national anthem, the setting off of multiple cannons, and small activities for children, such as corn in the hole.

The idea for the car show initially started with Bugs on the Hooch, which has been around for thirteen years. Rick Johnson, the orchestrator for Motors at the Museum, says the event has been a huge success since its creation.

“Thirteen years ago, we started a car show called ‘Bugs on Hooch,’ and now we’re on our thirteenth one. We’ve done it at multiple locations but we’ve found a home at the Naval Civil War Museum and they been instrumental in our success,” said Johnson.

The event, which raised thousands of dollars, used the funds to provide wreaths for those laid to rest at Fort Mitchell.

“The Bugs on the Hooche started out with multiple charities including Paws Humane and Columbus Animal Control and then we latched onto a group called Wreaths of America and basically what we do is place wreaths on the graves at Ft. Mitchell Cementary, ” stated Johnson. “Last year we raised over $25,230 to put Christmas wreaths on the graves at Fort Mitchell.”

Bugs on the Hooch eventually moved to fixing used Volkswagens, which were either donated to a raffle ticket winner or the car was sold with the winner’s permission, and the money from the car was given to the winner.

Johnson shared an instance where his event helped a woman in need after she won a vehicle from Bugs on the Hooch.

“I called up the winner and said, ‘ma’am you won the car,’ and she was blown away, and she was having some bad luck. She was in a lot of debt,” said Johnson.

“And so she asked me if I could sell the car for her and so I put the car up for sale in Atlanta and sold the car for her so she could get the money.”

After creating Bugs on the Hooch, Johnson decided to bring Motors at the Museum to Columbus.

“Motors at the Museum, this is our third year. It was at Callaway Gardens, and I eventually brought the show down here,” Johnson said.

“I said, ‘As long as I can do it for free, this is how we’re going to do it.’ I mean it’s just a blessing every time we turn around there’s one more good thing happening.”

Johnson hopes to offer an event where local families could have free fun and help those in need, similar to the Bugs on the Hooch event.

“I want to be able to catch a family where mom or dad working two jobs, trying to show their family love. And I know they want to take them somewhere but the money is out. And I mean what do they do? Where do they go? So you can come to the show here Saturday, bring a blanket bring your own food if you want to,” stated Johnson.

Johnson plans to hold Bugs on the Hooch again on Memorial Day Weekend and is inviting Columbus locals to come out and enjoy some free fun.

Johnson says Bugs on the Hooch will be held on May 25, 2024, at the Naval Civil War Museum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. the event will also feature similar activities to those available at Motors at the Museum.

Those interested in participating in the show can bring their cars with them to the Naval War Museum and register at the event.