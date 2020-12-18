Muscogee Co. teacher awarded “One Class At a Time” grant

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-News 3 is On Your Side – and part of that commitment is supporting education in our communities. That’s the idea behind our new “One Class at a Time” initiative.

We’re teaming up with Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In to recognize local teachers for their hard work by awarding them a $600 grant.

Alexis Jones teaches special education students at Kendrick High School in Columbus. Parents say she’s not only an excellent teacher, but also keeps a positive attitude that spreads to her students.

The “One Class at a Time” grant is a $600 award teachers can use to buy supplies for their students and classrooms. News 3 wants to thank our community partners- Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, just visit WRBL.com and click on the community tab.