Muscogee County Marshal’s office closes after 189 years of service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After 189 years of service, the Muscogee County Marshal’s office is retiring their badge and will be merging with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department, effective at midnight, Jan. 1, 2021.

Marshal Greg Countryman and his deputies said their goodbyes to the Marshal’s office at the Marshal Office closing today. Countryman gave a speech expressing his gratitude and his enjoyment of being Marshal for the past 16 years.

“The office has 189 years of rich history, service and distinction and so we think it’s only fair for us to retire the office, to retire the Marshal flag, to retire the badge and to also honor the family of the first Marshal,” Countryman said.

The first Marshal of Muscogee County died in the line of duty December 27, 1874, the last two living descendants of the first Marshal were in attendance at the ceremony early this morning. Which made this an historical event.

During Countryman’s time as Marshal, the office placed number one in the nation in 2008 and placed second in the nation during 2007.

Even though the Marshals office is retiring and turning in its badge, the Marshal deputies will not turn in their badges, they will be joining Countryman in the Sheriff’s Department.

“Fortunately they will all join and come over and that is something we all look forward to in 2021,” Countryman said.

Police Captain Freddie Blackmon was also in attendance and says he is looking forward to this new chapter.

“We look forward to the Sheriff-elect in his new role being able to do his new job just as effectively as it was performed in the Marshal’s Office,” Blackmon said.

The Marshal’s office was an act of the Georgia General Assembly and subsequent amendments granted the Marshal and Deputy Marshals the authority to enforce Federal Laws, State Laws, and Local Ordinances.

The former Marshall will take on his new role as Sheriff on January 1, 2021.