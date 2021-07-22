Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office looking for employees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s office partnered with Goodwill to host a hiring event Thursday.

Job seekers could speak with current members of the Police force as well as look at equipment and vehicles from various different departments.

Applicants needed to fill out a job application, interviews, aptitude and physical tests, and an extensive background check.

The physical test included four parts; stand and kneel, pushups, one mile run, and a dummy drag.

John Wade, the director of Community Affairs for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says they wanted this event to be a “one stop shop” for applicants, “We’re trying to make this as much as a one stop shop as possible. People don’t have time to keep coming back and forth for appointments and stuff like that so this is a good thing.”

Wade went on to say they were looking for around 30 employees and the process isn’t always easy, “It’s a process, it’s a strenuous process. The public expects a certain level of integrity and respect of that we have a detailed process as far as the background check goes. Everybody has got to complete that background and then they move step by step up to becoming a deputy or a corrections officer.”

The job fair was Thursday from 10am until 4pm.

If you are interested, you are encouraged to apply online here. Or call Goodwill’s Midtown Career Center at (706) 256-1837.