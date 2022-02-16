Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office reveals mobile gaming trailer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has announced its most recent-addition to their community outreach program: a mobile gaming trailer.

This trailer is part of the community outreach program that focuses on local youth. It was announced through a Facebook post by Sheriff Greg Countryman.

The donated trailer features artwork of familiar video game characters. It also has a concession window at the front.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says that additional information is to come.

