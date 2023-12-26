MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee Roller Girls is set to host a new member recruitment event on Jan. 13 and are inviting locals to participate.

The recruitment event is scheduled to be held at Scofflaw at Midcity Yards from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will feature a meet and greet and an info session for Muscogee County Roller Girls’ 2024 roller derby recruitment boot camp.

During the info session, participants will be introduced to how the boot camp works. The Muscogee Roller Girls says that the only equipment skaters are required to purchase and bring to practice is a mouth guard. The Muscogee Roller Girls has limited loaner gear such as skates available.

As of now, Muscogee Roller Girls is only accepting females 18 or older, but volunteer, referee and non-skating positions are open to men as well.

For more information about the upcoming recruitment event, visit the Muscogee Roller Girls website.