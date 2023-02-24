COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you’re looking to soak up the warm weather this weekend, the Muscogee Rotary Club is hosting its 4th annual MercyMed 5k Race on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The race will kick off at 8 a.m. in front of Iron Bank Coffee. The course runs through Broadway Street, the Riverwalk and Uptown.

MercyMed provides healthcare services at an affordable price to those who have difficulty accessing them. With fundraising efforts and assistance from Muscogee Rotary Club, MercyMed can offer more services like dentistry, counseling, physical therapy. Part of MercyMed’s mission is delivering healthcare through primary care, which is their biggest expense.

According to the United States Census Bureau, 13.9 percent of people under the age of 65 do not have health insurance in Columbus. MercyMed Chief Development Officer, Billy Holbrook, says events like this allow the clinic to address the need for affordable healthcare.

“It’s more than a run for us,” said Holbrook. “It’s more appointments that we can say yes to. It’s more people that can come in and get cared for at one of our locations at MercyMed. And so, Muscogee Rotary is really making a significant kind of year after year impact.”

Awards will also be handed out to 1st, 2nd and 3rd overall winners in each category.