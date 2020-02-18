“My Mother’s Daughter” luncheon to inspire generational healing of women

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- In 2013, La’Cori Arnold lost her grandmother to cancer. During her grandmother’s battle with cancer, she was both surprised and humbled by how close and special her mother’s and grandmother’s relationship was.

Her relationship with her mother was not where she wanted it to be, saying “Her mom and (her) went through a hard time with seeing each other eye to eye.”

After the passing of her Grandmother, it became very important to Arnold to rekindle her and her mother’s relationship.

To improve her and her mother’s relationship, she started The Legacy of Loss initiative. The initiative brings people who have lost loved ones together for open and honest conversations about their losses and encourages the sharing and learning about healthy coping methods.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, from 12 to 4 p.m., the Legacy of Loss initiative is hosting it’s first My Mother’s Daughter Luncheon at the Liberty Theatre in Columbus, Ga.

My Mother’s Daughter Luncheon’s goal is to inspire women who have lost aunts, daughters, mothers, and grandmothers to share their experiences with others in similar situations. The initiative hopes that opening up to others who have also lost a family member will establish a baseline of trust and understanding, a key step in the recovery process.

Tickets for the luncheon can be purchased at Rose’s Caribbean Restaurant or online at www.thelegacyofloss.com.