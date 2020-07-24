NAACP board member and long time Civil Rights Advocate Edward DuBose wins battle with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- A battle with COVID-19 won, Minister Edward DuBose a long time advocate for civil rights not just in Columbus, but across the country, was released Friday afternoon from St. Francis Emory Hospital.

Family and friends celebrated, and listened as Minister DuBose shared his first words, filled with emotion.



“71 people have died as of yesterday in this community but I’m still here,” said DuBose.



Still here to see another day, Dubose tells News 3 he had been hospitalized since July the sixth, nearly 19 days of battling with the virus, seven of those hard-fought days were in I-C-U.



“At one point when I started talking to my mama, I said mama I’m ready to die but she said in her words son you have to fight,” said DuBose.



Fighting is what Minister DuBose is well known for. His service and leadership record includes seven years as President of the Columbus Branch of the NAACP, and Eight years as President of the Georgia State Conference NAACP. DuBose is the first Georgia State Conference NAACP President in its 69 year history to be elected to the NAACP National Board of Directors. The stalwart for racial equality says it’s time to lead the next generation through this pandemic.

“I wanted to do this press conference to let everyone know that Covid-19 is serious, we can no longer play around with this,” said DuBose.



His daughters tell News 3 it feels good to have him back.



“Amazing like I said I haven’t seen him since father’s day it was hard because im in Atlanta, so I had to see him through facetime,” said Edward DuBose’s daughter Casonya Glover.

Dubose tells News 3 that he hopes his story will serve as a lesson to the community.