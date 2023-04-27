COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) announced on Thursday that it will hold the annual NALC Stamp Out Hunger food drive on May 13.

According to the NALC, letter carriers face dire financial circumstances, with carriers often having to “choose between paying for a good meal and paying rent.”

Last year the NALC says, Columbus letter carriers received nearly 1 million pounds of non-perishable food items at mailboxes located in Columbus, Georgia.

For more information regarding the upcoming food drive, contact Gloria Holloway with NALC at geholloway@yahoo.com