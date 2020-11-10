National Infantry Museum to temporarily reopen in December

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Just in time for the holidays, the National Infantry Museum is set to temporarily reopen to the public as soldiers get their traditional Holiday Block Leave.

From Dec. 19 to Jan. 10, 2021, the NIM will open for three weeks for families, soldiers, and other visitors after being since the middle of March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the meantime, museum officials say that young soldiers have continued their training, including heritage training at the NIM throughout the pandemic, so the museum closed to public to limit the potential threat of exposure to the coronavirus.

Now, NIM is encouraging families picking up soldiers for holiday break to spend time in Columbus to visit the museum before heading home for the holidays.

Due to virus restrictions, masks will be required for all guests and social distancing between groups must be maintained. Museum officials say that housekeeping teams will regularly sanitize high-touch areas like doors, handrails, and countertops. Touch-screen displays will not be in use.

On Dec. 18 through Dec. 27, the Giant Screen Theater will screen the Polar Express 3D. The Fife and Drum restaurant will not reopen during this time, but concessions will be available from the Rally Point Canteen.

The NIM is free to visit, and the nation’s Best Free Museum, according to NIM spokespersons.

Check out the NIM’s reopening calendar and schedule below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

