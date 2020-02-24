New app gives Auburn residents more direct line to city government

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn introduced a new app, called Auburn FixIt, that allows residents a quick way to access city services.

The app will allow locals to report city issues such as pot holes, recycling schedules, and more.

FixIt gives users the option to upload photos and videos to help city staff understand and address problems reported by users, which can be submitted by location.

“Auburn FixIt is another great example of how we’re making the services we provide more transparent and accessible to all of our residents,” said Auburn City Manager Jim Buston. “With more than 65,000 residents, we know that this tool will empower those walking, driving and living in our City to help us identify issues that need our attention. We want to hear from our residents, and we look forward to using the info they share to help further improve our City services.”

There will be two open houses scheduled for:

6-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the Auburn Public Library

6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at the Boykin Community Center

You can download the app on Apple iOS or Android. To learn more about the app, go to AuburnAlabama.org.