New doctors entering the medical field during the pandemic

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL)- After surviving the rigorous courses of medical school, new doctors are learning how to navigate the medical field during a pandemic.

As experienced doctors run out of PPE and other medical supplies, they’re also running out of doctors. New doctors who graduate from medical school must become board certified and get a license before they can take on their own patients and assist those with COVID-19.

Dr. Chasity Reese of Piedmont medicine says the pandemic is an exciting and interesting time for recent medical school graduates.

“Right now, I think it is a height of an energy across the board , across the nation, across the world in the field of medicine. It’s a little bit exciting at the same time because from the research standpoint people are excited about this new novel Corona Virus,” Dr. Reese said.

While COVID-19 may be exciting form a research standpoint, it’s becoming the new norm around the nation. Dr. Reese wants those in the community to take their health and others seriously by asking these vital questions.

“Are you always wearing your mask, are you really paying attention to your actual goings and comings? Or are you not wearing your mask are you going out to public places, are you allowing people to come to your house and spend the night?” Dr. Reese said.

Along with researching the COVID-19 Virus new doctors are getting the chance to take their training wheels off and experience the process of taking care of their patients and watching them get better over time.

Keep yourself and others safe by washing your hands, staying 6ft apart, wearing your mask and if you feel sick stay home.