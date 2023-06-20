DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — During a Dothan City Commission meeting Tuesday morning, the commissioners voted to enter into an agreement with Houston County and facilitate the construction of a new Dothan City Hall.

The new Dothan City Hall will be across from the Houston County Courthouse at the corner of East Main Street and North Oates Street.

During the meeting, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba thanked the city workers for their hard work over the past year and a half and said he looked forward to the future.

Mayor Saliba says they are currently in the design and planning stages and can’t make a projection on a construction start date.

This new addition to Downtown is a part of the evergrowing City Center Project, a multi-million dollar initiative to grow and revitalize Dothan’s Downtown area.

The current city hall resides in the Dothan Civic Center, also slated for revitalization in the City Center Project.